Inside How TikTok Shares User Data

In August 2021, TikTook gained a criticism from a British person, who flagged {that a} guy have been “exposing himself and playing with himself” on a livestream she hosted at the video app. She additionally described previous abuse she had skilled.
To cope with the criticism, TikTook staff shared the incident on an interior messaging and collaboration instrument known as Lark, in keeping with corporate paperwork got via The New York Times. The British lady’s non-public knowledge — together with her photograph, nation of place of dwelling, web protocol cope with, tool and person IDs — have been additionally posted at the platform, which is analogous to Slack and Microsoft Teams.
Her information used to be only one piece of TikTook person knowledge shared on Lark, which is used each day via hundreds of staff of the app’s Chinese proprietor, ByteDance, together with via the ones in China. According to the paperwork got via The Times, the motive force’s licenses of American customers have been additionally available at the platform, as have been some customers’ probably unlawful content material, similar to kid sexual abuse fabrics. In many instances, the information used to be to be had in Lark “groups” — necessarily chat rooms of staff — with hundreds of individuals.
The great quantity of person knowledge on Lark alarmed some TikTook staff, particularly since ByteDance staff in China and in other places may just simply see the fabric, in keeping with interior experiences and 4 present and previous staff. Since a minimum of July 2021, a number of safety staff have warned ByteDance and TikTook executives about dangers tied to the platform, in keeping with the paperwork and the present and previous staff.
“Should Beijing-based employees be owners of groups that contain secret” knowledge of customers, one TikTook worker requested in an interior document remaining July.
The person fabrics on Lark carry questions on TikTook’s knowledge and privateness practices and display how intertwined it’s with ByteDance, simply because the video app faces mounting scrutiny over its doable safety dangers and ties to China. Last week, Montana’s governor signed a invoice banning TikTook within the state as of Jan. 1. The app has additionally been prohibited at universities and govt businesses and via the army.
TikTook has been beneath drive for years to cordon off its U.S. operations as a result of considerations that it will supply knowledge on American customers to the Chinese government. To proceed running within the United States, TikTook remaining yr submitted a plan to the Biden management, known as Project Texas, laying out how it will retailer American person information within the nation and wall off the information from ByteDance and TikTook staff outdoor the United States.
TikTook has downplayed the get admission to that its China-based staff need to U.S. person knowledge. In a congressional listening to in March, TikTook’s leader government, Shou Chew, stated that such knowledge used to be basically utilized by engineers in China for “business purposes” and that the corporate had “rigorous data access protocols” for safeguarding customers. He stated a lot of the person information to be had to engineers used to be already public.
The interior experiences and communications from Lark seem to contradict Mr. Chew’s statements. Lark knowledge from TikTook used to be additionally saved on servers in China lately remaining yr, the 4 present and previous staff stated.
The paperwork observed via The Times incorporated dozens of screenshots of stories, chat messages and worker feedback on Lark, in addition to video and audio of interior communications, spanning 2019 to 2022.
Alex Haurek, a TikTook spokesman, known as the paperwork observed via The Times “dated.” He stated they didn’t as it should be depict “how we handle protected U.S. user data, nor the progress we’ve made under Project Texas.”
He added that TikTook used to be within the means of deleting U.S. person knowledge that it accrued prior to June 2022, when it modified how it treated information about American customers and started sending that knowledge to U.S.-based servers owned via a 3rd birthday celebration relatively than the ones owned via TikTook or ByteDance.
The corporate didn’t reply to questions on whether or not Lark knowledge used to be saved in China. It declined to respond to questions in regards to the involvement of China-based staff in developing and sharing TikTook person knowledge in Lark teams, however stated lots of the chat rooms have been “shut down last year after reviewing internal concerns.”
Alex Stamos, the director of Stanford University’s Internet Observatory and Facebook’s former leader information safety officer, stated securing person knowledge throughout a company used to be “the hardest technical project” for a social media corporate’s safety workforce. TikTook’s issues, he added, are compounded via ByteDance’s possession.
“Lark shows you that all the back-end processes are overseen by ByteDance,” he stated. “TikTok is a thin veneer on ByteDance.”
ByteDance offered Lark in 2017. The instrument, which has a Chinese-only identical referred to as Feishu, is utilized by all ByteDance subsidiaries, together with TikTook and its 7,000 U.S. staff. Lark includes a chatting platform, videoconferencing, job control and record collaboration options. When Mr. Chew used to be requested about Lark within the March listening to, he stated it used to be like “any other instant messaging tool” for firms and when put next it to Slack.
Lark has been used for dealing with person TikTook account problems and sharing paperwork that comprise in my opinion identifiable information since a minimum of 2019, in keeping with the paperwork got via The Times.
In June 2019, a TikTook worker shared a picture on Lark of the motive force’s license of a Massachusetts lady. The lady had despatched TikTook the image to ensure her identification. The symbol — which incorporated her cope with, date of beginning, photograph and motive force’s license quantity — used to be posted to an interior Lark crew with greater than 1,100 those that treated the banning and unbanning of accounts.
The motive force’s license, in addition to passports and identity playing cards of other people from nations together with Australia and Saudi Arabia, have been available on Lark as of remaining yr, in keeping with the paperwork observed via The Times.
Lark additionally uncovered customers’ kid sexual abuse fabrics. In one October 2019 dialog, TikTook staff mentioned banning some accounts that had shared content material of women over 3 years previous who have been topless. Workers additionally posted the photographs on Lark.
Mr. Haurek, the TikTook spokesman, stated staff have been advised to by no means percentage such content material and to document it to a specialised interior kid protection workforce.
TikTook staff have raised questions on such incidents. In an interior document remaining July, one employee requested if there have been regulations for dealing with person knowledge in Lark. Will Farrell, the meantime safety officer of TikTook’s U.S. Data Security, which can oversee U.S. person knowledge as a part of Project Texas, stated, “No policy at time.”
A senior safety engineer at TikTook additionally stated remaining fall that there might be hundreds of Lark teams mishandling person knowledge. In a recording, which The Times got, the engineer stated TikTook had to transfer the information “out of China and run Lark out of Singapore.” TikTook has headquarters in Singapore and Los Angeles.
Mr. Haurek known as the engineer’s feedback “inaccurate” and stated TikTook reviewed circumstances the place Lark teams have been probably mishandling person knowledge and took steps to handle them. He stated the corporate had a brand new procedure for dealing with delicate content material and had put new limits at the dimension of Lark teams.
TikTook’s privateness and safety department has gone through reorganizations and departures up to now yr, which some staff stated had bogged down or sidelined privateness and safety initiatives at a essential juncture.
Roland Cloutier, a cybersecurity skilled and U.S. Air Force veteran, stepped down remaining yr as the pinnacle of TikTook’s world safety group, and a portion of his unit used to be put on a privacy-focused workforce led via Yujun Chen, identified to colleagues as Woody, a China-based government who has labored at ByteDance for years, 3 present and previous staff stated. Mr. Chen up to now interested in instrument high quality assurance.
Mr. Haurek stated that Mr. Chen had “deep technical, data and product engineering expertise” and that his workforce reported to an government in California. He stated that TikTook had more than one groups running on privateness and safety, together with greater than 1,500 staff on its U.S. Data Security workforce, and that it had spent greater than $1.5 billion to hold out Project Texas.
ByteDance and TikTook have no longer stated when Project Texas will probably be entire. When it’s, TikTook stated, communications involving U.S. person knowledge will happen on a separate “internal collaboration tool.”
Aaron Krolik contributed reporting. Alain Delaquérière contributed analysis.