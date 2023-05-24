MLB trends: Ronald Acuña’s early game excellence, Rays’ one weak spot, Chris Sale’s surprising comeback





The 2023 Major League Baseball season is definitely underway with just about two months of video games performed. Normalcy is starting to set in as Luis Arraez’s spectacular .400 batting common has fallen and projected contenders just like the Astros, Cardinals, and Dodgers have begun to warmth up. Meanwhile, projected noncontenders who began sturdy, such because the Cubs and Pirates, have begun to falter. The 162-game grind of the season is in complete swing and our bi-weekly collection on more than a few league traits is again with a take a look at one leadoff hitter’s dominance within the first inning, a contender’s shaky bullpen, and a former famous person’s resurgence.

On the subject of leadoff hitters, the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. has been merely stellar this season. He recently boasts a batting common of .337, an on-base proportion of .427, and a slugging proportion of .588 with 11 house runs and 20 stolen bases. Acuña has additionally established himself because the league chief in Baseball Reference (2.9) and FanGraphs (2.7) WAR. His first inning performances had been specifically spectacular, as he has led off all 48 video games for the Braves and boasts exceptional numbers in nearly each significant class. Acuña recently has two leadoff house runs and 8 doubles, at the side of a .563 on-base proportion within the first inning on my own. While some could also be skeptical of his total efficiency primarily based only on his first inning stats, Acuña has nonetheless maintained a batting line of .286/.392/.521 outdoor of the primary inning.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays are experiencing a robust season with an MLB-best file of 35-15. However, their bullpen has been a weak level this season, specifically in May. Their ERA recently stands at 2.95 (fifteenth in MLB) with a FIP of four.66 (twenty sixth in MLB) and a WAR of minus-0.4 (twenty ninth in MLB). Despite having the fourth-most blown saves (10) within the league, the Rays’ bullpen has taken 9 of the workforce’s 15 losses. While they are able to depend on their farm gadget to herald some new and gifted relievers, the Rays may additionally wish to search for outdoor answers to reinforce their bullpen.

Lastly, the Boston Red Sox have skilled some struggles with their rotation up to now this season, with best Brayan Bello posting a league-average ERA a number of the six pitchers who’ve made no less than 3 begins. However, Chris Sale has lately proven glimpses of his outdated self with 4 begins the place he’s maintained a 2.30 ERA, a nil.70 FIP, and a 30.8% strikeout fee with just a 2.9% stroll fee. Sale has expressed that he hasn’t felt this excellent since 2019, and his resurgence might supply hope for the Red Sox shifting ahead.

Overall, the 2023 MLB season has supplied a lot of pleasure and intrigue up to now, as groups proceed to jostle for place in what guarantees to be a memorable season.



