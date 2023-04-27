Speed bump reinstalled after hit and run crash injures toddler in Daytona Beach

- Advertisement -

Daytona Beach Public Works has reinstalled the speed bump on Forest Lane where a toddler was recently hit by a car in a hit-and-run incident.

The speed bump was removed a year ago while the road was repaved. According to David Waller, Public Works Director, the reinstallation was expedited because of the incident with the young girl. The process could take weeks under normal circumstances.

“We certainly feel for the family and part of that process for them to heal is to feel like there’s been some activity and response,” Waller said. “We wanted to be a part of that response.”

The protocol for the local public works does not reinstall removed speed bumps without a formal request from residents. Waller said those requests weren’t filed until after the incident.

The young girl’s uncle, Franklin Thompson, said he’s thankful a change was made in a timely manner. He believes all the roads in the area should be equipped with speed bumps or other speed control devices. He was on the scene when the girl was hit.

“There’s kids everywhere here,” he said. “I don’t want to see another child get hit.”

His niece is dealing with several serious upper body injuries and doctors recently discovered her foot may be broken as well. The road to recovery will be a long one, according to the family.

“I’m just so happy that she’s recovering and that she’s doing well,” Thompson said. “She’s my miracle baby. The family’s miracle baby.”

The suspect in the hit-and-run, Kenyatta Henry, is still booked in the Volusia County Jail. He is being held on multiple charges connected to the crash as well as several other unrelated drug charges.

