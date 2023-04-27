2023 NFL Draft: Could Carolina take Will Levis No. 1 overall?

With the 2023 NFL draft most effective hours away, rumors on social media are working rampant, and one contemporary Reddit post claimed that Kentucky quarterback, Will Levis, is telling friends and family that the Carolina Panthers are making plans to draft him as their No.1 pick out. However, Levis himself has disregarded those rumors, pointing out that you should not imagine the whole thing you learn on the web. Nevertheless, some sportsbooks have shifted Levis’ odds from 40-to-1 to 4-1, making it transparent how unpredictable the NFL draft season will also be.

In reaction to those rumors, James Rapien and Tony Wiggins mentioned them on the most recent episode of the Locked on NFL podcast. “I can’t believe the line has swung so much,” mentioned Rapien, (*1*)

If the rumors of Levis being decided on because the No. 1 pick out by way of the Panthers transform true, it would not be sudden for the reason that he has drawn some comparisons to Buffalo's Josh Allen. According to CBS Sports senior author Pete Prisco, NFL executives like Levis much more than they have got let on in public. However, in the intervening time, the making a bet favourite continues to be Alabama quarterback, Bryce Young.

Regardless of who finally ends up being the No.1 draft pick out, the NFL draft’s unpredictability signifies that lovers can be expecting the surprising when it kicks off on Thursday night in Kansas City.