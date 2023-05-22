Monday, May 22, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma

Space station welcomes 2 Saudi visitors, including kingdom’s 1st female astronaut

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Space station welcomes 2 Saudi visitors, including kingdom’s 1st female astronaut
(*2*)

A non-public flight sporting two Saudi astronauts and different guests has arrived on the International Space Station

ByMARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer

SpaceX Crew Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon tablet and a staff of 4 personal astronauts, lifts off from Pad 39A on the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

- Advertisement -

The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The International Space Station rolled out the welcome mat Monday for 2 Saudi guests, including the kingdom’s first female astronaut.

SpaceX’s chartered flight arrived on the orbiting lab lower than 16 hours after blasting off from Florida. The 4 visitors will spend simply over per week there, earlier than returning to Earth of their tablet.

- Advertisement -

The 270-mile-high (430-kilometer-high) docking places the gap station inhabitants at 11, representing no longer handiest Saudi Arabia and the U.S., however the United Arab Emirates and Russia. .

Saudi Arabia’s govt is choosing up the multimillion-dollar tab for its first female astronaut, Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem mobile researcher, and fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni.

John Shoffner, a Knoxville, Tennessee, businessman who began a automobile racing group, is paying his personal method. Retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is their chaperone. She now works for Axiom Space, the Houston corporate that arranged the 10-day travel, its 2nd to the gap station.

- Advertisement -

The corporate cited price tag costs of $55 million every for closing 12 months’s personal travel via 3 businessmen, however may not say how a lot the most recent seats price.

Only one different Saudi has flown earlier than in area, a prince who rode on NASA’s commute Discovery in 1985.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives toughen from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is simply answerable for all content material.

post credit to Source link

Previous article
Alleged catalytic converter thief run over, killed in California
Next article
Texas Senate attempts to add school voucher-like program to teacher pay bill

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks