Texas Senate attempts to add school voucher-like program to teacher pay bill

A brand new provision to create a school voucher program has been added to one of the most few ultimate imaginable expenses that will build up teacher pay within the Texas legislature. The Senate Committee on Public Education is listening to testimony at the bill as of late.

- Advertisement -





Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, filed a exchange to House Bill 100 that will create a school voucher-like program, enabling folks to redirect up to $8,000 of public finances to non-public school tuition.

This new provision is one in every of a number of attempts made through Texas lawmakers in recent times to introduce school vouchers to the state; they all have failed up to now.

- Advertisement -

Without transparent analysis standards for faculties, it may be tough to inform which faculties are acting neatly.

Austin ISD plans to pull hundreds of thousands from reserve finances to give educators 7% pay lift



Initially, House Bill 100 had proposed an build up within the per-pupil allotment for public faculties, requiring school districts to use a few of that enlargement to develop teacher salaries.

This bill, in its present shape, objectives to build up the minimal wage for lecturers and school districts’ $500 allotment for every scholar evaluated for particular schooling services and products.

- Advertisement -

Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, introduced up issues with lawmakers who’re making an attempt to add school vouchers to the bill, elevating fears that the schooling financial savings account program is going past the unique imaginative and prescient for the bill.

The most up-to-date information from the Texas Education Agency published that greater than 49,782 lecturers statewide, comprising 16% of them, left Texas public faculties earlier than the 2022-23 school 12 months.

“Adding a voucher to HB 100 dooms the remaining bill status that features a true educator reimbursement build up and common schooling investment. Make no mistake: A vote for this Frankenstein bill tells the ten million-plus Texans who make a choice public faculties precisely the place you stand on supporting public schooling. You don’t,” ATPE Executive Director Shannon Holmes stated in a observation.