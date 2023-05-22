Alleged catalytic converter thief run over, killed in California

article

A man accused of attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Palmdale was fatally hit by the owner of the vehicle he was trying to steal from, according to authorities.

The incident occurred in a store parking lot on the 39000 block of 10th Street West, just before 6 p.m.

According to Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, the woman was sleeping inside her Ford Excursion when a car with four occupants pulled up beside her. One of the individuals then got out of the car and began cutting the catalytic converter from the Excursion, in an act of grand theft.

The woman was awoken by the noise and, upon realizing the theft, turned on her vehicle, engaged the reverse gear, and accidentally ran over the suspected thief, officials said.

After realizing what had happened, the woman immediately stopped her car and phoned the emergency services. The suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The three other individuals in the car with the suspect were apprehended by sheriff’s deputies.