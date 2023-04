Watch CBS News



- Advertisement - Her ex-fiancé — an officer with a badge — nearly killed her. She says police failed to protect her, so she got her own badge. “CBS Saturday Morning” co-host Michelle Miller reports for “48 Hours.” Watch Saturday, April 8 at 9/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On