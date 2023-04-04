Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel Dallas concert rescheduled







ARLINGTON, Texas — Looks like you will have to “sing us a song” some other night time, Arlington.

Officials introduced Tuesday that legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, who had been scheduled to accomplish at AT&T Stadium this month, have rescheduled the concert because of “an ongoing illness within Stevie Nicks’ band.”

The concert used to be intended to occur on April 8, however will now be moved to March 9, 2024, in step with officers.

Last week, Nicks tweeted that the Oklahoma City show, scheduled for April 2, used to be rescheduled on account of “continued COVID illness within the band.” The Oklahoma City display used to be rescheduled to April 11, 2023, and the New Orleans date used to be scheduled for April 15, 2023. Ticketmaster shows both of the ones concert events have since been cancelled.

“Stevie and her band apologize to the fans for the reschedule, but they look forward to eventually delivering the show everyone deserves,” officers instructed WFAA in an e mail. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.”

More main points might be despatched at once to present ticketholders by means of e mail, officers stated.





