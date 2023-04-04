court hearing to reveal criminal charges — follow live

Donald Trump these days demanded the venue of his court look be moved to “a very fair and secure location” in Staten Island.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the Lower Manhattan courthouse the place he’s due later these days was once “very unfair”. He wrote: “This case should be moved to nearby Staten Island — would be a very fair and secure location for the trial.”

He claimed Juan Merchan, performing New York Supreme Court pass judgement on, was once “highly partisan” and alleged that his circle of relatives had been “Trump haters”. Trump added: “KANGAROO COURT!!!”.

In the fairly conservative Staten Island, Trump won extra give a boost to amongst electorate in 2016 and 2020 than he did in Manhattan.

It comes as New York City is braced for protests in reaction to the prosecution