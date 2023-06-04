Slow start to New York’s legal pot market leaves farmers holding the bag





New York’s sluggish start to its legal pot market is inflicting farmers to hang onto unsold hashish merchandise from remaining yr’s harvest, leaving them in a monetary bind. The state deliberate to roll out the market in levels to permit numerous contributors to get a foothold. However, the procedure to license new dispensaries has moved some distance slower than anticipated, with just a dozen approved dispensaries to be had for greater than 300,000 kilos of hashish grown remaining yr. Unlicensed stores rushed in to fill the void, however those retailers aren’t legal for the state’s farmers due to federal regulation prohibiting transportation of hashish throughout state traces. The backlog is leading to restricted shelf house for farmers to promote their merchandise, inflicting fear amongst farmers who stretched themselves skinny financially. Despite frustrations, farmers stay hopeful that the scenario will quickly support. The Office of Cannabis Management has taken steps to spice up call for and has licensed 50 new dispensary licenses, whilst plans are being made to permit teams of growers to spouse with retail licensees to promote their hashish merchandise at puts rather than retail outlets.