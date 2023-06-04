Pico-Union crash kills child, leaves 1 hospitalized

At least one kid has died and someone else has been hospitalized following a crash in Pico-Union on Saturday night time. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department had been known as to the scene close to the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Toberman Street at roughly 5:08 p.m. According to police, an SUV sporting the kid collided with a desk bound container and probably some other car in the future. Upon arrival, the kid was once taken to a close-by medical institution the place they died from their accidents. The different sufferer is alleged to be in strong situation. The identities and ages of the ones concerned, in addition to additional information about the coincidence, have no longer but been launched. The reason behind the crash is recently being investigated, as officials are talking to eyewitnesses within the space. This is a growing tale and will probably be up to date.

