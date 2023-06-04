Frustrated homeowners in Tampa protested against pool contractors

A gaggle of homeowners in Hillsborough County, Florida, who’ve been experiencing delays and different problems with their pool contractors, arranged a protest in downtown Tampa. The pissed off customers, a few of whom traveled from The Villages, collected outdoor the Hillsborough County Courthouse to name on regulators to deal with the issue.

According to some of the protesters, Linda Mast, she paid her pool contractor tens of 1000’s of greenbacks closing yr however the paintings was once no longer finished and the contractor stopped speaking together with her. “So, it’s been a very long time with no person calling us again,” she mentioned. The team, numbering about 15 individuals, marched for roughly 3 hours whilst protecting posters not easy justice for his or her state of affairs.

Participants in the protest are hoping to carry their pool developers in charge of breaching contracts. If you might be experiencing a equivalent factor with an authorized contractor in Florida, you’ll be able to record a criticism with Florida regulators, the Attorney General’s Office, or the Better Business Bureau the use of the hyperlinks equipped.

File a complaint with Florida regulators here.

File a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office here.

File a complaint with the Better Business Bureau here.