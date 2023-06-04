16 South American migrants who entered US through Texas flown to California

Sixteen Venezuelan and Colombian migrants who entered the rustic through Texas had been flown to California by way of chartered airplane and dropped off out of doors a church in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sixteen Venezuelan and Colombian migrants who entered the rustic through Texas had been flown to California by way of chartered airplane and dropped off out of doors a church in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom and migrant rights advocates stated Saturday.

The younger women and men had been dropped off Friday out of doors the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento with just a backpack’s value of assets each and every, stated Eddie Carmona, marketing campaign director at PICO California, a faith-based group organizing staff that has been aiding the migrants.

The migrants had already been processed by way of U.S. immigration officers and given court docket dates for his or her asylum circumstances when “individuals representing a private contractor” approached them outside a migrant center in El Paso, Texas, Carmona said. They offered to help the migrants get jobs and get them to their final destination, he said.

“They were lied to and intentionally deceived,” Carmona said, adding that the migrants had no idea where they were after being dropped off in Sacramento.

Newsom said he and Attorney General Rob Bonta met with the group of migrants on Saturday and learned they were transported from Texas to New Mexico and then flown by private chartered jet to Sacramento.

“We are working closely with the Mayor’s office, along with local and nonprofit partners to ensure the people who have arrived are treated with respect and dignity, and get to their intended destination as they pursue their immigration cases,” Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom said he is also working with the California Department of Justice to find out who paid for the group’s travel and “whether or not the people orchestrating this go back and forth misled any individual with false guarantees or have violated any felony regulations, together with kidnapping.”

In the closing yr, Republican governors in Texas and Florida had been busing and flying migrants to Democratic strongholds with out advance caution as a part of a marketing campaign to center of attention consideration on what they are saying are the Biden management’s failed border insurance policies.