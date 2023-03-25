Six injured in blast at Pennsylvania chocolate factory

Firefighters battled a blaze in Pennsylvania after an explosion at a chocolate factory injured at least six other people and despatched a plume of black smoke into the air above West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — Firefighters battled a blaze in Pennsylvania Friday after an explosion at a chocolate factory injured at least six other people and despatched a plume of black smoke into the air above West Reading.

Berks County fireplace crews remained at the scene at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant Friday night time about 60 mile (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, however few main points were launched.

Six injured other people have been taken to Tower Hospital in West Reading, NBC10 in Philadelphia first reported.

Officials at Tower Hospital didn’t straight away reply to telephone messages or emails from The Associated Press in the hunt for remark.

The explosion happened in a while ahead of 5 p.m. in a construction at the plant at Second Avenue and Cherry Street. Debris lined roads in the realm, NBC10 reported.

West Reading police referred calls to the Berks County communications middle. A Berks County emergency dispatcher informed the AP Friday night time that six other people have been injured however could not ascertain they’d been hospitalized and had no different information.