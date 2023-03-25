Navasota ISD teacher accused of possessing child pornography

- Advertisement -

A Navasota ISD teacher on Thursday was arrested by the FBI and charged with distribution and ownership of child pornography, in keeping with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Daniel Byrd, 29, of College Station, was once anticipated to look earlier than a federal Justice of the Peace pass judgement on Friday. He was once taken into custody Thursday and was once being held within the Brazos County Jail. Byrd is a teacher at Navasota High School in Grimes County.