Saturday, March 25, 2023
type here...
Texas

Navasota ISD teacher accused of possessing child pornography

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Navasota ISD teacher accused of possessing child pornography


Photo of John Wayne Ferguson
John Wayne Ferguson, Staff creator

- Advertisement -


Breaking news

Breaking news

- Advertisement -

Houston Chronicle

A Navasota ISD teacher on Thursday was arrested by the FBI and charged with distribution and ownership of child pornography, in keeping with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

- Advertisement -

Daniel Byrd, 29, of College Station, was once anticipated to look earlier than a federal Justice of the Peace pass judgement on Friday. He was once taken into custody Thursday and was once being held within the Brazos County Jail. Byrd is a teacher at Navasota High School in Grimes County.

MORE CRIME: 18-year-old charged in reference to February deadly north Harris County capturing

Byrd is accused of retaining and sharing child pornography on a couple of messaging apps and permitting other folks to get admission to the recordsdata.

The investigation into Byrd was once performed by means of the FBI and the College Station Police Department. If convicted, Byrd faces as much as twenty years for distribution of child pornography as smartly a most of 10 years for possessing it, in accordance the Justice Department.

Byrd has been put on administrative go away by means of the Navasota Independent School District.

In a remark, the district mentioned it did not consider “that any students or other staff members have been involved and that this may be an investigation into personal matters.”

[email protected]

John Wayne Ferguson is a common project and breaking news reporter for the Houston Chronicle. A graduate of the University of New Hampshire, John joined the Chronicle in 2022. He was once in the past a reporter at The Galveston County Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @johnwferguson.



tale by means of Source link

Previous article
Miles Mikolas extension: Cardinals starter signs two-year, $40 million deal after Opening Day nod
Next article
Six injured in blast at Pennsylvania chocolate factory

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks