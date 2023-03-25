Watch Mavericks vs. Hornets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Through 0 Quarter

Although the Charlotte Hornets had been the underdogs at tipoff, they have got since taken regulate of the sport. Either squad is able to win, however they lead towards the Dallas Mavericks 3-2.

Charlotte hasn’t had any offensive standouts thus far with all avid gamers held to a few issues or fewer. Dallas is in a an identical place to the Hornets as their squad has been held to not more than two issues.

- Advertisement -

that is the primary time Dallas has ever been down going into the primary quarter

Who’s Playing

Charlotte @ Dallas

Current Records: Charlotte 23-51; Dallas 36-37

What to Know

- Advertisement -

This Friday, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a protection that has allowed a mean of 117.39 issues in keeping with sport. They would possibly have drained legs after a matchup the previous day as they head at the highway towards the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET March 24 at American Airlines Center. The Hornets and Dallas are even-steven over their previous 14 head-to-heads (7-7).

The contest between Charlotte and the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday used to be no longer specifically shut, with Charlotte falling 115-96. Power ahead P.J. Washington (18 issues) used to be the highest scorer for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Dallas used to be shut however no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 127-125 to the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks’ loss mustn’t difficult to understand the performances of level guard Luka Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 30 issues and 17 assists along with seven rebounds, and taking pictures guard Jaden Hardy, who shot 6-for-9 from past the arc and completed with 27 issues and 5 forums.

- Advertisement -

The losses put the Hornets at 23-51 and Dallas at 36-37. Charlotte is 14-36 after losses this 12 months, Dallas 20-16.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center — Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try without spending a dime. Regional restrictions would possibly observe.)

fuboTV (Try without spending a dime. Regional restrictions would possibly observe.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a large 13.5-point favourite towards the Hornets, in step with the most recent NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a excellent really feel for the road for this one, as the sport opened with the Mavericks as a 13-point favourite.

Series History

Dallas and Charlotte each have seven wins of their closing 14 video games.