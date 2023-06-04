Shooting incident in Citrus County at a Dollar General

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has replied to an pressing name referring to a capturing incident at the Dollar General positioned off Gulf to Lake in Crystal River on Sunday. According to government, an armed suspect was once observed at the premises performing in a threatening means with obvious gunfire.

However, government have reassured the general public that that is an remoted incident without a additional threat to the general public’s protection. Nevertheless, they’re nonetheless urging voters to steer clear of the fast space whilst the investigation is ongoing.

- Advertisement -

We can handiest speculate and hope that the location is instantly resolved without a additional hurt led to. Please keep tuned for updates in this creating tale.