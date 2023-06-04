15 dead, 8 missing after heavy rains unleash floods in Haiti

A girl makes use of a bucket to take away water from within her flooded area, after a heavy rain in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — At least 15 other folks have died and some other 8 are missing after heavy rains unleased standard flooding and a number of other landslides throughout Haiti over the weekend, government mentioned Sunday.

Nearly 13,400 other folks have been pressured to evacuate as water fed on loads of houses across the nation, turning some streets into raging rivers of brown water, consistent with Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency.

More than 7,400 households reported harm, with officers nonetheless assessing the have an effect on of the rains that deluged Haiti on Saturday.

The rains additionally led to vital harm to vegetation in Haiti’s central area at a time when hunger is deepening.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry mentioned he was once operating with native and world organizations to answer the wishes of the ones suffering from the floods.