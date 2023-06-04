Monday, June 5, 2023
Police reports: 2 reported terroristic threats Saturday in Killeen | Crime

By accuratenewsinfo
The following house police reviews had been amassed in your overview. Please be aware that some information is best to be had to subscribers.

Area police reviews indicated:

KILLEEN

A bicycle robbery was once reported in the dead of night Saturday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.

Debit/credit card abuse was once reported in the dead of night Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.

Criminal mischief was once reported in the dead of night Saturday in the 2600 block of Lorraine Circle.

A town warrant for any other company was once reported at 1:23 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W. S. Young Drive.

A felony warrant arrest for any other company was once reported at 1:57 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.

Possession of marijuana underneath 2 oz. was once reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of West Elms Road.

Driving whilst intoxicated was once reported at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

An attack inflicting physically damage was once reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.

Evading arrest or detention was once reported at 3:27 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Honeysuckle Circle.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was once reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the realm of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.

A terroristic risk was once reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Copperfield Circle.

Criminal trespassing was once reported at 8:29 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Eighth Street.

A robbery of a automobile was once reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road.

An attack inflicting physically damage was once reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.

Debit/credit card abuse was once reported at 10:49 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.

A felony warrant arrest for any other company was once reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West B Avenue.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was once reported at 5:52 p.m. Saturday in the realm of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North tenth Street.

A terroristic risk was once reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.

Fraudulent use or ownership of figuring out information was once reported at 8:57 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Trimmier Road.

A robbery from a motor automobile was once reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.

COPPERAS COVE

The Copperas Cove Police Department does now not submit crime statistics at the weekend.

HARKER HEIGHTS

The Harker Heights Police Department does now not submit crime statistics at the weekend.

LAMPASAS

An twist of fate was once reported at 8:54 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Plum Street.

Suspicious job was once reported at 12:21 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.

A robbery was once reported at 5:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.

A reckless motive force was once reported at 6:04 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.

A noise disturbance was once reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday on Samac Lane.

An arrest for ownership of a managed team 2 substance underneath 1 gram in a drug unfastened zone was once reported at 11:18 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue B.

Compiled via Jana Lynn Kilcrease

