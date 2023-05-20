School made child change from dress to jeans | Houston news







The oldsters of a 6-year-old woman are expressing their dismay after their daughter used to be pressured to change out of her dress whilst in school. Jonathan Alexander and his spouse Kristie are disillusioned as a result of they mentioned there’s not anything fallacious with the way in which their daughter wears clothes. She all the time wears tights or shorts beneath. Allegedly, a instructor’s aide spoke to their daughter in regards to the clothes she wore to faculty, however she endured to put on clothes. After a couple of days, the 6-year-old got here again house dressed in jeans. Kristie requested her daughter why she modified garments, however the woman defined that the trainer made her change as she used to be operating round or enjoying and didn’t sit down correctly.

Jonathan and Kristie have been disillusioned with the dress code coverage and mentioned they consider there used to be not anything fallacious with the way in which their daughter wears clothes. They have been handiest informed that she did not sit down within the chair correctly and that it used to be imaginable to see her undies since the shorts beneath her dress have been too saggy. They argued that no 6-year-old is taking a look at every other 6-year-old like that. The subsequent day, the fogeys gained a message from their daughter’s instructor over an app used for parent-teacher conversation. It learn, “she was trying to maintain student dignity.”

Clear Creek ISD, the varsity district, didn’t remark at the pupil subject however despatched a remark noting that they might proceed to give a boost to what the dress code coverage is within the district. This is their daughter’s first yr at Clear Lake City Elementary School, however for now, they plan on preserving her there.

In conclusion, this incident has left the fogeys fearful about their daughter, as she is self-conscious after being pressured to change out of her dress. Jonathan and Kristie are advocating for extra readability within the dress code coverage and hope the varsity can be extra thoughtful in their daughter’s personal tastes.

