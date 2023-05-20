Saturday, May 20, 2023
Florida woman arrested after leaving 7 puppies in bushes: Deputies

By accuratenewsinfo
Credit: Marion County Jail

MARION COUNTYA Marion County woman was arrested on several charges after she allegedly left puppies in bushes near a shelter, deputies said. 

Geneva Honor, 35, was arrested on charges of animal abandonment after she arrived at a shelter and threw seven puppies from her trunk into nearby bushes. 

Honor reportedly left them abandoned. When deputies contacted her, she admitted to the crime and said she “wanted them gone.”

Deputies located her and then booked her into the Marion County Jail. 

