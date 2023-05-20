From saving lives to hurricane IT support, SPD honors accomplishments





During the outlet remarks of the yearly awards presentation held on the Sarasota Police Department (SPD) headquarters on Wednesday, Chief Rex Troche mentioned that police workforce don’t seem to be in particular keen on receiving awards and that they really feel uncomfortable bragging about themselves. Nonetheless, he proceeded to provide just about two dozen awards to sworn officials and civilian workers who had completed remarkable feats in 2022, together with saving lives, fixing homicides, and developing a brand new site. Troche stated that it’s not within the nature of law enforcement officials to search reputation for his or her achievements and mentioned that it takes some persuasion to get them to come ahead and settle for their awards.

Among the honorees was once Detective John Lake, who was once named Detective of the Year for his position in fixing a assets crime operation that concerned stolen items price $100,000. Interestingly, Lake have been Troche’s coaching officer greater than 20 years in the past and is retiring this 12 months after serving for 33 years. Nine officials won Lifesaving Medals, and 4 have been named Civilian Employees of the Year, amongst others. Troche expressed his admiration for the willpower and dedication of his body of workers participants and discussed that he had the privilege of hiring 30 other people ultimate 12 months, which introduced again reminiscences of assembly people who find themselves now being identified for staying dedicated to their paintings through the years.

The Lifesaving Medals have been awarded to Officer Dominic Farina, who resuscitated an subconscious one who had stopped respiring from a conceivable drug overdose, Officers Molly Spencer and Aaron Modrow, who carried out CPR on a person who suffered a center assault whilst swimming, Officer Laura Tomlinson, who revived a person who was once subconscious on a sofa, Officers Garrett Shaffer and Matthew Hughes, who stored a lady in cardiac arrest, and Officers Jarrod Chapman, Ryan Block, Whitney Bentz, and Dominic Farina, who rescued a lady who tried suicide.

- Advertisement -

The Civilian Employees of the Year awards have been offered to David Hubbard, who manages SPD’s community infrastructure and helped create the brand new site; Genevieve Judge, who’s the SPD’s public information officer and performed the most important position within the site design; Barbara Ross, the executive manager to the manager of police, who equipped improve when the deputy leader’s assistant was once absent; and Marissa Moore, the executive assistant to the deputy leader of police, who took at the further position of accreditation supervisor.

Sgt. Charles Riffe was once named the Sworn Supervisor of the Year for overseeing six murder circumstances within the Criminal Investigations Division, whilst Officer Timothy Bales was once named Officer of the Year for his experience in visitors crash investigations and DUI investigations.

In addition to the awards discussed above, the Meritorious Service Medals have been awarded to David Hubbard, Genevieve Judge, Barbara Ross, and Marissa Moore for his or her efforts in developing the brand new SPD site, and the Unit Citations have been offered to the Maintenance Unit for clearing up diesel gasoline that was once spilled within the SPD parking storage and the Citizen’s Certificate of Merit was once awarded to Rory Martin, the CEO of the Sarasota County Fairgrounds and Robarts Arena, for permitting the SPD to use his assets for the International Police Mountain Bike Association Police Cyclist route.

