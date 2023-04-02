San Diego State defeats Florida Atlantic on Lamont Butler buzzer-beater to reach title game

Lamont Butler hit a leap shot on the buzzer, sending San Diego State to its first nationwide championship game with a 72-71 win over fellow mid-major Florida Atlantic within the Final Four on Saturday evening.

The Aztecs (32-6) gave the impression to be in hassle because the free-flowing Owls (35-4) picked them aside whilst construction a 14-point second-half lead.

San Diego State were given again in it, because it all the time does, with protection.

The Aztecs close down FAU and pulled inside one when Jaedon LeDee hit a brief jumper with 36 seconds left. After FAU’s Johnell Davis overlooked a contested layup, the Aztecs did not name timeout and were given the ball to Butler.

The clock ticking down, Butler dribbled to the baseline, discovered that bring to a halt and turned around again. He stepped again to create somewhat room and hit a jumper that despatched the Aztecs racing out onto the ground — and into Monday’s championship game towards UConn or Miami.

“The plan was just to get downhill,” Butler stated after the game. “They cut me off a little bit. I looked up and there was two seconds left, so I got to a shot that I’m comfortable with, and I hit it. I’m happy.”

The Aztecs had one timeout left after they were given the ball on that ultimate ownership, however head trainer Brian Dutcher stated he had “ran out of plays, so I decided not to take a timeout.”

San Diego State’s 14-point second-half comeback used to be the third-largest in Final Four historical past, in accordance to CBS Sports.

Lamont Butler, No. 5, of the San Diego State Aztecs celebrates with teammates after successful the game towards the Florida Atlantic Owls throughout the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at NRG Stadium on April 1, 2023, in Houston, Texas. - Advertisement - Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos by way of Getty Images



San Diego State’s protection has performed a key function in its run to the general. It clamped down on 4 immediately combatants to open the NCAA Tournament.

The Aztecs had no solution for the swaggy Owls within the first 1/2, permitting them to hit 5 of eleven from 3-point vary to construct a 40-33 halftime lead.

FAU stretched the lead to 14 halfway thru the second one 1/2.

Then the Aztecs were given gritty.

Contesting just about each shot and go whilst flattening a string of offensive rebounds, San Diego State rallied right into a tie at 65. Matt Bradley led the offense in the second one 1/2 and completed with 21 issues after suffering along with his shot within the earlier 3 video games.

Alijah Martin stored FAU in it, scoring 19 of his 26 issues in the second one 1/2, seeming to have a solution for each Aztecs transfer.

He did not get an opportunity for a last one.