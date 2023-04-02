Anthony Rendon ‘can’t comment’ on fan altercation in Oakland

Los Angeles Angels 3rd baseman Anthony Rendon reaches 2d on an RBI double towards the Los Angeles Dodgers right through the primary inning at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., on March 28, 2023.

Anthony Rendon says he cannot remark on a video posted on social media that looks to turn the Los Angeles Angels All-Star 3rd baseman showing to swipe at an Oakland fan after the Angels misplaced to the Athletics on opening day

OAKLAND, Calif. — Anthony Rendon wasn’t very talkative Saturday, two days after video surfaced of the Los Angeles Angels All-Star showing to take a swipe at an Oakland fan after a 2-1 opening day loss to the Athletics.

- Advertisement -

“I’m sorry. I can’t comment,” the 3rd baseman advised a throng of journalists Saturday on the finish of a news convention on the sphere on the Oakland Coliseum that lasted fewer than 5 mins. MLB mentioned Friday it was once taking a look into the incident.

Rendon went hitless and struck out two times in 3 at-bats on Thursday. He left the Angels dugout and was once on his approach to the tunnel resulting in the clubhouse when he stopped and it appears faced a fan sitting close to the railing.

Rendon accused the fan of calling him a slur. The guy denied it, and Rendon stubborn on the fan and took a swipe at him along with his left hand ahead of strolling away. Someone within sight stuck the incident on video and posted it on social media.

- Advertisement -

“This happens a lot unfortunately,” Angels supervisor Phil Nevin mentioned. “A lot of times we just don’t see it. You’re going to hear things all the time. You hear a lot. Right now, I just don’t want to comment on the incident involving Anthony or anything that goes along with it.”

When requested why he couldn’t remark, Nevin pointed to MLB’s ongoing investigation. Nevin additionally didn’t assume the placement can be a lingering distraction to his gamers.

“For the moment maybe. But no I don’t think so,” Nevin mentioned. “One thing I’ve said all along is we’ve got a great group in there. The one thing that I was most proud of last year and then continuing through the spring is the way this team has bonded and gelled together. And they’re all going to stand together now.”

As Rendon jogged onto the field for pregame warm-ups, he was asked what the climate was between him and the fans.

“Sorry,” Rendon mentioned as he shrugged his shoulders and ran away to figure out.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports