Samuel Jackson, John David Washington to headline August Wilson`s







Hollywood actors Samuel Jackson and John David Washington are all set to superstar within the movie adaptation of August Wilson`s Pulitzer Prize-winning level play `The Piano Lesson`.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media space, set in 1936 Pittsburgh all through the aftermath of the Great Depression, `The Piano Lesson` follows the lives of the Charles circle of relatives within the Doaker Charles family and an heirloom, the circle of relatives piano, which is adorned with designs carved via an enslaved ancestor and polished with the tears and blood in their overdue mom.

The movie additionally stars Ray Fisher, Till actress Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts and Corey Hawkins in pivotal roles.

The movie can even observe Netflix`s adaptation of some other August Wilson play, `Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom,` which starred Viola Davis, who additionally gave the impression along John David Washington`s father, Denzel Washington, in a film adaptation of some other Wilson play, `Fences`. Denzel Washington and Davis additionally starred within the 2020 Netflix documentary `Giving Voice`, which explored the legacy of Wilson as a playwright, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The Piano Lesson movie adaptation might be helmed via Malcolm Washington in line with a screenplay he penned with Virgil Williams. Denzel Washington will produce the movie at the side of Todd Black.

The legitimate unlock date of the movie remains to be awaited.

