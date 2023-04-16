Local Latina Austinite crowned Mrs. Texas Plus America

AUSTIN, Texas — For the primary time in festival historical past, a lady of colour from Austin brings house the Mrs. Texas Plus crown.

On March 25, the Miss Texas Plus America Pageant crowned native Austinite and entrepreneur Christabell Nuñez as Mrs. Texas Plus America 2023 on the DoubleTree Greenway Plaza in Houston.

“Everything that I’ve been doing in my life with self-discovery, self love and Latin representation, and then helping the community – a better way to elevate myself. I am excited to inspire maybe next year’s pageant queens and help them, you know, feel confident in the body that they’re in and elevate themselves,” mentioned Nuñez.

Born and raised in East Austin, that is the place Nuñez mentioned she won her delight for Latino tradition. She is a proud Latina entrepreneur who remains energetic in the neighborhood through offering mentorships and trade recommendation to present and long term businesswomen.

She is a sturdy suggest for frame positivity and hopes to turn people who attractiveness is available in all styles and sizes. She is living in South Austin along with her husband and canine, Ody, the place they revel in gardening, internet hosting circle of relatives occasions and visiting native farmers markets.

Founded in 2002, the Miss Plus America Pageant is a faith-based group dedicated to celebrating the essence of the full-figured girl and giving her an street through which to pursue popularity for her reasons. The Miss Texas Plus America Pageant is the respectable initial to the Miss Plus America Pageant.



Nuñez’s lifetime platform is the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas. Its project is to advertise the participation of Hispanic girls in public, company and civic arenas. Together they search to rejoice the sure symbol and values of Hispanic tradition.

“With everything that I’ve done, it wraps into kind of just one nice little package. And to elevate my community and people like myself, I was like, ‘If this is what it takes to get us on a larger scale with a crown and a sash, then I’m going to do it for the greater good of the community,'” mentioned Nuñez.

Nuñez is looking for sponsorships as she competes for the Mrs. Plus America name.

The National festival is July 17-23 in Houston.

For further information in regards to the Miss Plus America Pageant, discuss with missplusamerica.com.

