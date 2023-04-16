Former Indian lawmaker, his brother fatally shot live on TV

A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and dealing with homicide and attack fees has been fatally shot at the side of his brother in a dramatic assault stuck live on TV in northern India

LUCKNOW, India — A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and dealing with homicide and attack fees was once shot useless at the side of his brother in a dramatic assault that was once stuck live on TV in northern India, officers stated Sunday.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother, Ashraf Ahmad, had been underneath police escort on their option to a scientific checkup at a clinic on Saturday evening when 3 males posing as newshounds focused the 2 brothers from shut vary in Prayagraj town in Uttar Pradesh state.

The males briefly surrendered to the police after the taking pictures, with a minimum of one in every of them chanting “Jai Shri Ram” or “Hail Lord Ram,” a slogan that has turn out to be a struggle cry for Hindu nationalists of their marketing campaign in opposition to Muslims.

Uttar Pradesh is ruled by way of India’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party.

Police officer Ramit Sharma stated the 3 assailants got here on bikes posing as newshounds.

“They controlled to achieve on the subject of Atiq and his brother on the pretext of recording a byte and fired at them from shut vary. Both sustained bullet accidents on the top,” he stated.

“It all came about in seconds,” Sharma stated.

On Thursday, Atiq Ahmad’s teenage son and some other guy, who had each been blamed for a up to date homicide, had been killed by way of police in what was once described as a shootout.

Atiq Ahmad, 60, was once jailed in 2019 after he was once convicted of kidnapping. He was once a neighborhood lawmaker 4 instances and was once additionally elected to India’s parliament in 2004.

His legal professional, Vijay Mishra, stated the incident was once surprising as “this is a transparent failure of the police in making sure the protection” of his shoppers.

Opposition events criticized the killings as a safety lapse.