Tuesday, May 30, 2023
type here...
California

Safe containing $30K in cash stolen from Pasadena business, police say

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Safe containing $30K in cash stolen from Pasadena business, police say



A Pasadena industry is in surprise after finding {that a} protected with tens of hundreds of bucks was once stolen on Saturday night time.

The incident came about in the 900 block of North Orange Grove Boulevard and was once reported to the police on Sunday morning in keeping with a report in the Pasadena Star-News.

- Advertisement -

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the thieves broke right into a neighboring industry after which created a hollow resulting in an adjoining industry, the place the stolen protected was once positioned, mentioned Lt. Tim Bundy. The suspects had been ready to break out with $30,000 in cash from the protected.

Previous article
Carnival cruise ship pummeled by severe coastal storm
Next article
New anti-trans laws target autistic youth and those with mental health conditions

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks