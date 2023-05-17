Russia orders arrest of prominent producer, director who criticized Ukraine war

FILE – Directors Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky, proper, pose for photographers after receiving the Official Competition Best Film award for his or her movie ‘Loveless’ on the London Film Festival Awards in London, on Oct. 14, 2017. A Moscow court docket has ordered the arrest of prominent movie manufacturer Alexander Rodnyansky and theater director Ivan Vyrypaev for “spreading false information” concerning the Russian military. (Photo through Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

TALLINN, Estonia — A Moscow court docket has ordered the arrest of prominent movie manufacturer Alexander Rodnyansky and theater director Ivan Vyrypaev for “spreading false information” concerning the Russian military.

The preliminary court docket hearings in opposition to Rodnyansky and Vyrypaev had been hung on 27 April, however now not reported through the court docket till Wednesday.

According to the court docket’s press carrier, Rodnyansky and Vyrypaev, who are outdoor Russia, shall be positioned in custody as soon as Russian government set up to detain them or to get them extradited. Russia’s Interior Ministry moreover put Vyrypaev at the federal sought after record.

Kyiv-born Rodnyansky has been some of the maximum influential figures in Russian cinema in fresh many years. He left Russia after the beginning of the rustic’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has again and again spoken brazenly in opposition to the war. In October 2022, Russia’s Justice Ministry declared Rodnyansky a “foreign agent.”

Popular playwright, director and actor Vyrypaev has been dwelling and dealing in Warsaw for a number of years and has additionally spoken against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Also on Wednesday, a Moscow court docket passed opposition determine and anti-war activist Mikhail Krieger a seven-year jail sentence.

Krieger was once arrested in November on fees of justifying terrorism and inciting hatred with the danger of violence, with regards to social media posts from 2020 during which he praised the organizers of assaults at Federal Security Service constructions and referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s striking. Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a nine-year sentence.

In court docket, simply previous to his sentencing, Krieger stated that he was once being prosecuted for his “anti-war and now openly pro-Ukrainian position.”

Since Putin despatched troops into Ukraine in February 2022, the federal government has waged a crackdown on dissent unseen because the Soviet generation.

The Kremlin’s sweeping marketing campaign of repression has criminalized complaint of the war. In addition to fines and prison sentences, the ones accused were fired, blacklisted, branded as “foreign agents” or have fled Russia.