Al Pacino, Viggo Mortensen and John Travolta to lead JFK movie `Assassination`







Veteran actor Al Pacino, Hollywood stars Viggo Mortensen and John Travolta will function in filmmaker-playwright David Mamet`s “Assassination“, a movie concerning the homicide of former US president John F Kennedy.

Actors Shia LaBeouf, Rebecca Pidgeon and Golden Globe nominated singer Courtney Love may even superstar within the movie, which studio Arclight is launching for the Cannes marketplace, reported leisure news outlet Deadline.

`Assassination` will retell the fateful homicide of Kennedy from the mob`s perspective, reimagining his demise as successful ordered through Chicago mob kingpin Sam Giancana as payback for JFK`s strive to undermine the mob when they helped get him elected.

Mamet, identified for guiding motion pictures equivalent to `Homicide`, `Oleanna` and `The Spanish Prisoner`, has co-written the brand new movie`s script with Nicholas Celozzi, who may even produce the undertaking in conjunction with Corey Large.

John Burnham, Arclight Films` Gary Hamilton and Pia Patatian, Jordan Nott, Bernie Gewissler and Amar Balaggan.

The movie will get started manufacturing in Vancouver, Canada, in September.

- Advertisement -





