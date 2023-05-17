NFL 2023 way-too-early Week 1 odds, picks: Expect Jets’ Aaron Rodgers era to begin with loss to Bills

(*1*)



The NFL agenda for the 2023 season has been formally launched, and Caesars Sportsbook has already launched traces for a number of weeks, giving bettors a possibility to position bets neatly prematurely of the common season. While accidents within the preseason are all the time a possibility, locking in choices ahead of line motion happens may just turn out treasured. This article takes a take a look at the against-the-spread (ATS) choices for all 16 Week 1 video games, alongside with most sensible 5 ATS choices, with odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

The first recreation of the 12 months might be performed between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. Despite the Lions being the brand new “America’s Team,” the Chiefs, who gained the Super Bowl the former 12 months, are appreciated to win, and the seven-point unfold is predicted to transfer of their prefer. The matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff might be their first since their 2018 recreation, which the Rams gained 54-51. Mahomes has an outstanding report in season openers, having gained all 5 with 19 overall touchdowns and nil turnovers, so the select is the Chiefs to win with a projected rating of 31-23.

In Baltimore, the Ravens will host the Houston Texans, and the Ravens, with their new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, and Lamar Jackson’s contract extension, are most probably to carry out neatly. They are anticipated to win with a 9.5-point unfold opposed to the Texans, who’ve a rookie quarterback and head trainer. The select is the Ravens to win, with a projected rating of 27-17.

- Advertisement -

In a recreation between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, the Bengals are anticipated to win with a 2.5-point unfold. Although the Browns have Deshaun Watson of their lineup in 2023, they’re nonetheless unproven as contenders and feature a lot to turn out. The Bengals have official contenders, and with a host underneath box function, the select is the Bengals, with a projected rating of 27-23.

The Seattle Seahawks will face off opposed to the Los Angeles Rams in a recreation the place the Seahawks, who swept the Rams in 2022, are anticipated to win with a six-point unfold. The Rams have Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp of their lineup, however the Seahawks are the simpler staff and are getting higher, with Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The select is the Seahawks to win, with a projected rating of 24-16.

In a Monday night time recreation, the New York Jets will play opposed to the Buffalo Bills, and in spite of the presence of Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are anticipated to lose. Rodgers has no longer gained in his final two season openers, and the Bills are appreciated to win with a one-point unfold. The select is the Bills to win, with a projected rating of 24-21.

- Advertisement -

While those are early choices, and far can trade from now till September, they supply a glimpse of what to be expecting when the common season starts. Bettors too can position bets on more than one weeks, as Caesars Sportsbook has already launched traces for upcoming video games.



