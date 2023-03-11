Saturday, March 11, 2023
Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley make stops in Iowa

With the 2024 presidential campaign season underway, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley were in Iowa on Friday. While DeSantis has not yet announced his candidacy, he is considered by many to pose the biggest threat to former President Trump’s chances at clinching the Republican nomination. Trump will visit the state Monday. Robert Costa has more from Iowa.

