New Hampshire lawmaker arrested for obstructing snowplow

CONCORD, N.H. — A Republican lawmaker in New Hampshire was once arrested Friday for allegedly screaming and swearing at a snowplow truck operator who recorded the disagreement and later reported him to police.

Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, 51, of Wentworth was once charged with disorderly behavior, prison threatening and easy attack, in step with police. He was once launched on non-public recognizance and ordered again to Plymouth District Court on May 18.

Police stated they made the arrest after receiving a document {that a} member of the Wentworth Highway Department have been obstructed in his efforts of snow elimination through a citizen and had recorded a part of the stumble upon on his mobile phone.

- Advertisement -

Greeson did not in an instant reply to an e-mail to his Statehouse administrative center searching for remark Friday.

Paul Manson, the street agent in Wentworth, stated he had already been plowing for about six hours Saturday when he encountered Greeson status in the course of the street round 8 a.m.

“He just started giving me hell, and I didn’t know what was going on,” he stated Thursday. “When I got out of the truck, he started screaming in my face. So I got back in the truck and got my phone.”

- Advertisement -

The video, which Manson posted to Facebook, presentations Greeson clamoring over a pile of snow as much as his knees alongside the street. The hurricane dropped just about a foot of snow sooner than winding down later within the day.

“Here’s where my driveway ends, right here. Push it out of the road!” shouted Greeson, who extensively utilized a impolite hand gesture and expletives. “Your job is to clear the road. Clear the road! Now, get in your truck and do your job!”

Greeson, a retired Navy officer and pastor serving his 2nd time period within the House, additionally didn’t reply to an e-mail searching for remark Thursday.

- Advertisement -

“He was upset because I wasn’t pushing the snow off the road far enough, and I was putting it all in his driveway, which I’m going to be honest with you, that’s what I do,” Manson stated. “My job is to get the snow off the road. And I feel bad most of the time because I do put snow back in people’s driveway, and I really can’t help it.”

Manson stated he realizes it’s no amusing to shovel out after a snowplow passes. But he stated public servants don’t need to be attacked.

“I get to go home when I’m done with my 15-, 16-, 18-hour shifts and do the same thing,” Manson stated.