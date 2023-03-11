In the Fox News lawsuit, here’s what key players said about the network

“I feel really good about Tucker and Laura. I think Sean will see the wisdom of this track eventually, but even this morning he was still looking for examples of fraud.”

Meade Cooper, a manufacturing assistant at Fox News’s 1996 release, is an govt vice chairman for the network’s high time programming. At the time of the election and its aftermath, she oversaw the displays of a few of Fox’s largest stars, together with Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, in addition to Jeanine Pirro and Mark Levin. In her deposition with Dominion’s attorneys, she famous that whilst she is in control of those displays, “Very rarely is an actual script run by me.”