This week marks 30 years since a federal jury convicted two Los Angeles police officers of violating Rodney King's civil rights during the infamous 1991 arrest. Rodney King's daughter Lora Dene King, founder and CEO of the Rodney King Foundation, discusses ongoing police brutality and racism with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vlad Duthiers.

