Jalen Hurts agrees to new contract with Philadelphia Eagles

The 5-year, $255 million contract extension reportedly comprises just about $180 million in promises and a no-trade clause.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will now be the highest-paid participant in NFL historical past after reportedly agreeing to a 5-year contract extension value $255 million.

The deal would pay Hurts $51 million according to 12 months, the best annual contract worth within the NFL to date, surpassing the $50.2 million according to 12 months that Aaron Rodgers is below contract for. Patrick Mahomes holds the biggest general contract within the NFL, from when he signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in 2020 that can pay an annual worth of $45 million according to 12 months.

Hurts, 24, used to be a second-round pick out within the 2020 NFL Draft after high-profile school years at Alabama and Oklahoma.

He began 4 video games as a rookie in Philadelphia earlier than turning into the full-time starter in 2021, serving to lead the Eagles to the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts is now the best paid participant in NFL historical past!@DiBiaseLOE has his preliminary takeaways at the #Eagles large deal with QB1: pic.twitter.com/9hhHHshXNK — Locked On Eagles (@LockedOnBirds) April 17, 2023

Still, heading into 12 months 3 forward of remaining season, Hurts confronted a large number of doubt that he may raise the Eagles, who had an excellent offseason obtaining skill on either side of the ball, additional.

Hurts silenced the critics by means of main the Eagles to an NFL-best 14-3 common season file, going 14-1 in video games he began. He threw for over 3,700 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 13 dashing touchdowns.

The first of the 2020 QB contracts has landed. @TheJoeMarino & I tackled the 4 QBs and their race for new offers 2 weeks in the past on LONFLS and Jalen Hurts wins giant by means of placing the primary deal. He’s signed a 5-year extension value $51M according to 12 months #FlyEaglesFly 📺: https://t.co/eP5mTh2bCF pic.twitter.com/FxbFIjV3BV — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) April 17, 2023

Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, the place they fell in a mystery to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.