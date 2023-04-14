Robinson Police identify possible murder victim, suspect

ROBINSON, Texas — The Robinson Police Department has announced they have got a possible id for a murder sufferer found out on April 5.

Police stated the sufferer used to be found out on the finish of Heston Circle in early April of 2023. The Department has no longer but launched a reputation within the case, however say they’re ready on affirmation of a good id.

The Department additionally said {that a} possible automobile id and particular person of pastime within the case led them to touch the Wichita Kansas Police Department to be on lookout for the suspect.

According to the Department, the Wichita Police Department situated the automobile in query on April 8, 2023. When they tried to drag the automobile over, officials had been reportedly led on a high-speed chase the place the suspect rammed more than one police gadgets.

Robinson PD known the suspect as Derek J. Daigneault, and stated he has now been taken into custody and is a suspect within the Robinson murder case. They stated Daigneault is recently being held on the Sedgwick County Jail in Wichita on unrelated fees.

Robinson Police stated they have got no information to signify both the sufferer or suspect had ties to the Robinson space, and imagine that the suspect used to be passing thru Robinson when the frame used to be taken to the site the place it used to be discovered.

The Department said they imagine the case to be a remoted incident and there is not any additional threat to the neighborhood.

Robinson PD stated they’re operating with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the San Marcos Police Department, the FBI and the Wichita Kansas Police Department to get to the bottom of the case. They thanked the opposite organizations for his or her lend a hand within the case.

The investigation is reportedly nonetheless lively, in line with Robinson PD, and no different information will likely be launched at the moment.

Anyone with information is requested to touch the Robinson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-662-0525.

