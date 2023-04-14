43 Classic Stoic Philosophy Quotes and Sayings

There may well be associate hyperlinks in this web page, this means that we get a small fee of anything else you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your personal analysis earlier than making any on-line acquire.

Are you interested by the traditional origins of Stoicism and the way it help you lead a greater lifestyles?

Stoicism is among the founding philosophies of Western civilization and has been well-liked by emperors, athletes, and most sensible performers from Ancient Greece to trendy instances. Its philosophy makes a speciality of sensible programs and can lend a hand any individual in any scenario.

In lately’s post, we’ll percentage some undying stoic quotes and can help you perceive extra about this extremely tough approach of drawing near lifestyles.

Why Stoic Quotes Can Help You Thrive

Stoicism is a philosophy that originates from Ancient Greece but it surely was once popularized by means of the Romans, and maximum famously the Roman Emporer Marcus Aurelius.

Many other people call to mind stoicism as some humorless, joyless, grim-faced way of living however this couldn’t be farther from the reality.

Stoicism is all about coaching your self to take care of a disturbing scenario, and its religious aspect comes from its concepts about creating and achieving your complete doable as a human being.

One marked distinction between Stoicism and different philosophies is that it offers with people as they’re and now not as a really perfect. You’re going to have unhealthy days, and you’re going to suppose unhealthy issues, however that’s simply a part of being a human.

Stoicism acknowledges that a huge energy that each and every human has is their talent to make a choice how they reply and trade their considering. Did you get lower up in visitors or spoken to rudely? You can let this smash your day or you’ll let it move – the selection is yours.

Stoicism is set strengthening your self to care for no matter lifestyles can throw at you. It’s about figuring out that you’ll’t have a complete lifestyles with out some combat – it’s how we develop and expand as human beings; from studying to stroll to studying complex talents inside a occupation.

Stoicism is set figuring out that there’ll at all times be tricky moments in lifestyles however you might be by no means helpless or powerless until you select to be.

43 Classic Stoic Philosophy Quotes and Sayings

“You have power over your mind — not outside events. Realise this, and you will find strength.” – Marcus Aurelius “If anyone tells you that a certain person speaks ill of you, do not make excuses about what is said of you but answer, “He was ignorant of my other faults, else he would not have mentioned these alone.” – Epictetus “Poverty is a virtue which one can teach oneself.” – Diogenes

“True happiness is to enjoy the present, without anxious dependence upon the future, not to amuse ourselves with either hopes or fears but to rest satisfied with what we have, which is sufficient, for he that is so wants nothing.” – Seneca “There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power or our will.” – Epictetus “The mob is the mother of tyrants.” – Diogenes “Man conquers the world by conquering himself.” – Zeno “Difficulties strengthen the mind, as labor does the body.” – Seneca

“Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants.” – Epictetus “Dogs and philosophers do the greatest good and get the fewest rewards.” – Diogenes “You have power over your mind — not outside events. Realise this, and you will find strength.” – Marcus Aurelius “You could not step twice into the same river.” – Heraclitus “A gift consists not in what is done or given, but in the intention of the giver or doer.” – Seneca “The foundation of every state is the education of its youth.” – Diogenes “We have two ears and one mouth, so we should listen more than we speak.” – Zeno “How much time he gains who does not look to see what his neighbour says or does or thinks, but only at what he does himself, to make it just and holy.” – Marcus Aurelius “Fate guides the willing, but drags the unwilling.” – Cleanthes