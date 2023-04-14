43 Classic Stoic Philosophy Quotes and Sayings

There may well be associate hyperlinks in this web page, this means that we get a small fee of anything else you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your personal analysis earlier than making any on-line acquire.
Are you interested by the traditional origins of Stoicism and the way it help you lead a greater lifestyles?
Stoicism is among the founding philosophies of Western civilization and has been well-liked by emperors, athletes, and most sensible performers from Ancient Greece to trendy instances. Its philosophy makes a speciality of sensible programs and can lend a hand any individual in any scenario.
In lately’s post, we’ll percentage some undying stoic quotes and can help you perceive extra about this extremely tough approach of drawing near lifestyles.
Why Stoic Quotes Can Help You Thrive
Stoicism is a philosophy that originates from Ancient Greece but it surely was once popularized by means of the Romans, and maximum famously the Roman Emporer Marcus Aurelius.
Many other people call to mind stoicism as some humorless, joyless, grim-faced way of living however this couldn’t be farther from the reality.
Stoicism is all about coaching your self to take care of a disturbing scenario, and its religious aspect comes from its concepts about creating and achieving your complete doable as a human being.
One marked distinction between Stoicism and different philosophies is that it offers with people as they’re and now not as a really perfect. You’re going to have unhealthy days, and you’re going to suppose unhealthy issues, however that’s simply a part of being a human.
Stoicism acknowledges that a huge energy that each and every human has is their talent to make a choice how they reply and trade their considering. Did you get lower up in visitors or spoken to rudely? You can let this smash your day or you’ll let it move – the selection is yours.
Stoicism is set strengthening your self to care for no matter lifestyles can throw at you. It’s about figuring out that you’ll’t have a complete lifestyles with out some combat – it’s how we develop and expand as human beings; from studying to stroll to studying complex talents inside a occupation.
Stoicism is set figuring out that there’ll at all times be tricky moments in lifestyles however you might be by no means helpless or powerless until you select to be.
43 Classic Stoic Philosophy Quotes and Sayings
- “You have power over your mind — not outside events. Realise this, and you will find strength.” – Marcus Aurelius
- “If anyone tells you that a certain person speaks ill of you, do not make excuses about what is said of you but answer, “He was ignorant of my other faults, else he would not have mentioned these alone.” – Epictetus
- “Poverty is a virtue which one can teach oneself.” – Diogenes
- “True happiness is to enjoy the present, without anxious dependence upon the future, not to amuse ourselves with either hopes or fears but to rest satisfied with what we have, which is sufficient, for he that is so wants nothing.” – Seneca
- “There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power or our will.” – Epictetus
- “The mob is the mother of tyrants.” – Diogenes
- “Man conquers the world by conquering himself.” – Zeno
- “Difficulties strengthen the mind, as labor does the body.” – Seneca
- “Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants.” – Epictetus
- “Dogs and philosophers do the greatest good and get the fewest rewards.” – Diogenes
- “You could not step twice into the same river.” – Heraclitus
- “A gift consists not in what is done or given, but in the intention of the giver or doer.” – Seneca
- “The foundation of every state is the education of its youth.” – Diogenes
- “We have two ears and one mouth, so we should listen more than we speak.” – Zeno
- “How much time he gains who does not look to see what his neighbour says or does or thinks, but only at what he does himself, to make it just and holy.” – Marcus Aurelius
- “Fate guides the willing, but drags the unwilling.” – Cleanthes
- “The soul becomes dyed with the colour of its thoughts.” – Marcus Aurelius
- “He with the most who is content with the least.” – Diogenes
- “There could be no justice, unless there were also injustice; no courage, unless there were cowardice; no truth, unless there were falsehood.” – Chrysippus
- “You always own the option of having no opinion. There is never any need to get worked up or to trouble your soul about things you can’t control. These things are not asking to be judged by you. Leave them alone.” – Marcus Aurelius
- “Thus whoever destroys human marriage destroys the home, the city-the whole human race.” – Musonius Rufus
- “Let your desires be ruled by reason.” – Cicero
- “If you are distressed by anything external, the pain is not due to the thing itself, but to your estimate of it; and this you have the power to revoke at any moment.” – MarcusAurelius
- “Only by exhibiting actions in harmony with the sound words which he has received will anyone be helped by philosophy.” – Musonius Rufus
- “I begin to speak only when I’m certain what I’ll say isn’t better left unsaid.” – Cato
- “Know you not that a good man does nothing for appearance sake, but for the sake of having done right?” – Epictetus
- “Since every man dies, it is better to die with distinction than to live long.” – Musonius Rufus
- “We suffer more often in imagination than in reality.” – Seneca
- “Don’t seek to have events happen as you wish, but wish them to happen as they do happen, and all will be well with you.” – Epictetus
- “To wish to be well is a part of becoming well.” – Seneca
- “Humanity must seek what is NOT simple and obvious using the simple and obvious.” – Musonius Rufus
- “Men are disturbed not by things but by the principles and notions which they form concerning things.” – Epictetus
- “Any person capable of angering you becomes your master; he can anger you only when you permit yourself to be disturbed by him.” – Epictetus
- “We begin to lose our hesitation to do immoral things when we lose our hesitation to speak of them.” – Musonius Rufus
- “Better to trip with the feet than with the tongue.” – Zeno
- “If you want something good, get it yourself.” – Epictetus
- “Extravagance is its own destroyer.” – Zeno
- “That man lives badly who does not know how to die well.” – Lucius Annaeus Seneca
- “Remember that very little is needed to make a happy life.” – Marcus Aurelius
- “He who laughs at himself never runs out of things to laugh at.” – Epictetus
- “Knowledge is no guarantee of good behavior, but ignorance is a virtual guarantee of bad behavior.” – Martha Nussbaum
- “The best revenge is not to be like your enemy.” – Marcus Aurelius
Final Thoughts on Stoic Quotes
That brings us to the top of our undying tidbits of knowledge passed right down to us from the stoic masters of outdated.
Stoicism is certainly one of the impactful and recommended tactics of dwelling that one can be informed from. It takes an actual effort and dedication to grasp its ideas, and it’s now not essentially a philosophy with flashy concepts – but it surely works, and it has labored for hundreds of years.
