$100K worth of dimes stolen from truck in Philadelphia parking lot

The break-in at a Philadelphia parking lot wasn’t a nickel-and-dime case. Just dimes.

Police are on the lookout for whoever broke right into a trailer sporting $750,000 worth of dimes, against the law came upon Thursday that left cash scattered at the flooring.

- Advertisement -

An estimated $100,000 or extra in dimes used to be stolen from the truck, which had picked up the cash from the U.S. Mint and used to be parked in the lot in a single day, Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan instructed newshounds.

Officers have been known as to a Walmart parking lot in northeastern Philadelphia simply after 6 a.m. Thursday on a document of the break-in, which is assumed to have came about in a single day, police stated in a remark.

Helicopter video from NBC Philadelphia confirmed the tractor-trailer and cash right through the parking lot.

- Advertisement -

The truck used to be sure for Florida, and the driving force lives within reach and parked it in a single day to depart in the morning, Ryan stated, including that isn’t bizarre.

The thief or thieves looked as if it would have used bolt cutters to wreck into the truck, which had the dimes in luggage on pallets, he stated.

Recommended

“They were trying to cross-load the dimes into other things to carry it away,” Ryan stated. “There’s dimes all over the parking lot, all down the street.”

- Advertisement -

No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing, police stated.

The trailer used to be unmarked, however that does not imply whoever broke in knew there have been dimes inside of, Ryan stated.

He stated there were shipment thefts in northeastern and southern Philadelphia just lately, with folks stealing lamb and rooster to televisions and alcohol.