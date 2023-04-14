Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra to release in theatres on May 12 : Bollywood News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will likely be again on the large screennot with an intense drama or a gripping thrillerbut a romcom with a twist. What makes Jogira Sara Ra Ra! other is that the lead coupleplayed by way of Nawaz Neha Sharma is a singular pairingdetermined no longer to fall in love. The movie is written by way of Ghalib Asad Bhopali directed by way of Kushan Nandy. Produced by way of Naeem A. Siddiquiwith Kiran Shyam Shroff because the inventive producerthe teaser has additionally dropped.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra to release in theatres on May 12

Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui“While my fans love to see me playing dark charactersI enjoy being in the light. And I am confident that this time even they will enjoy the laughs with this oddball couple who are determined to not lose their hearts to each other come what may. It’s an original refreshing subjectlike a hawa ka jhonka.”

Get in a position 2 meet d #JogiraSaraRaRa parivaar

Hold tight as dis adventure hs jst begun

Presenting first poster from our loved movie. Jogira Sara Ra Ra

The movie has been shot in puts like LucknowBarabankiRahimabadVaranasi Mumbai. It has Zarina WahabSanjay Mishra Mahakshay Chakraborty in hilarious supporting roles.

For KushanJogira Sara Ra Ra is a distinct movie. He says“We have really enjoyed making the film. The film has turned out to be a fun ridewith a quirky Nawaz aka Jogi Pratap in the driving seat. His comic timing is amazing Neha’s innate goofiness makes her a great co-passenger,” he asserts.

Neha echoes her director’s sentiments. “Shooting for this film was such a memorable experience. We were all sad when the film wrapped up because I was having so much fun. NowI can’t wait for you all to see it enjoy it. It’s good clean entertainment that you can enjoy with the whole family. Hop on boardyou won’t be disappointed,” she indicators off.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra! will release in theatres on May 12.

