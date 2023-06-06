Robert Hanssen, F.B.I. Agent Exposed as Spy for Moscow, Dies at 79

Robert P. Hanssen, a former F.B.I. agent who spied for Moscow on and off for greater than twenty years throughout and after the Cold War in one of the harmful espionage circumstances in American historical past, used to be found out lifeless in his jail mobile in Colorado on (*79*), federal government introduced. He used to be 79.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons stated in a commentary that Mr. Hanssen used to be discovered unresponsive simply sooner than 7 a.m. at the United States Penitentiary Florence, the place he used to be serving a existence sentence. He used to be pronounced lifeless after lifesaving efforts by means of emergency scientific employees. The commentary didn’t establish a motive.

Mr. Hanssen’s case used to be regarded as one of the infamous secret agent scandals of his technology, surprising F.B.I. leaders and different govt officers once they realized that one in every of their very own have been feeding information to the opposite aspect with impunity for such a lot of years. To at the moment, the F.B.I. describes him as “the most damaging spy in bureau history.”

In trade for $1.4 million in money, financial institution price range and diamonds, Mr. Hanssen handed alongside a torrent of secrets and techniques to Moscow, together with one disclosing that the United States govt had dug a tunnel beneath the Soviet embassy in Washington to pay attention to diplomatic and different communications. He additionally knowledgeable Moscow about 3 Okay.G.B. officials who had been secretly spying for the United States, two of whom had been later completed.