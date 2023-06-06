Pierogi With Basil-Walnut Pesto and Shaved Fennel Recipe

While pierogi are historically boiled, roasting them within the oven is an easy, hands-off cooking manner that produces puffed dumplings with a crispy external and cushy, pillowy facilities. Tossed with shaved fennel, piquant tomatoes and a walnut-infused pesto, in most cases hearty pierogi are remodeled right into a lighter, brighter dinner. Most store-bought pierogi come filled with vegetarian fillings however might include egg or cheese, so hunt down vegan manufacturers if desired. You’ll finally end up with extra pesto than you wish to have for the recipe as a result of there’s merely no level in making “just the right amount” of pesto — freeze the leftovers in an hermetic container or toss with pasta in any other meal. To save time, get ready the salad and pesto whilst the pierogi are within the oven.
Storage: Refrigerate pesto in an hermetic container for as much as 1 week; or freeze for as much as 2 months.
Substitutions: If you like, you’ll use ravioli or gnocchi as an alternative of pierogi. No basil? Try parsley. If you don’t devour walnuts, make this pesto with pine nuts, pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds. Not vegan? Use parmesan cheese instead of dietary yeast.
From cookbook writer Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
For the basil-walnut pesto
Directions
Total: 25 minutes, 50 minutes if the usage of frozen pierogi
Step 1
Roast the pierogi: Position a rack in the midst of the oven and preheat to 400 levels. Lightly grease a big, rimmed baking sheet with oil.
Step 2
Add the pierogi to the baking sheet, drizzle with the oil, and toss or stir with a big spoon till smartly lined. Arrange the pierogi in one layer and switch to the oven. Roast for roughly 10 mins if the usage of contemporary, or about 35 mins if the usage of frozen, rotating entrance to again halfway thru, or till the pierogi are golden at the backside and relatively puffed.
Step 3
Make the pesto: Meanwhile, in a blender or meals processor, mix the basil, walnuts, garlic and salt and blitz to wreck the entirety down. With the motor working, trickle within the oil and blitz till a rough paste paperwork. Add the lemon juice and water and blitz once more till blended (if the pesto remains to be too thick, upload 1 tablespoon of water and blitz once more). Transfer the pesto to a medium bowl and stir within the dietary yeast till integrated. Taste, including extra salt, if wanted. You will have to have about 3/4 cup of pesto.
Step 4
Transfer the pierogi to a big bowl and upload the fennel, tomatoes and about part of the pesto (freeze the remaining in an hermetic container for any other meal). Toss gently to mix. Taste, and if wanted, season with extra salt and a couple of pinches of black pepper.
Step 5
To serve, divide the pierogi salad amongst plates, most sensible with fennel fronds and basil leaves, and end with a squeeze of lemon.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 1/2 cups salad and 1 1/2 tablespoons pesto)
Calories
579
Carbohydrates
76 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
25 g
Fiber
6 g
Protein
16 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Sodium
909 mg
Sugar
8 g
This research is an estimate according to to be had components and this preparation. It will have to now not change for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s recommendation.
Tested by way of Cece Pascual and Olga Massov.