Pierogi With Basil-Walnut Pesto and Shaved Fennel Recipe

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

While pierogi are historically boiled, roasting them within the oven is an easy, hands-off cooking manner that produces puffed dumplings with a crispy external and cushy, pillowy facilities. Tossed with shaved fennel, piquant tomatoes and a walnut-infused pesto, in most cases hearty pierogi are remodeled right into a lighter, brighter dinner. Most store-bought pierogi come filled with vegetarian fillings however might include egg or cheese, so hunt down vegan manufacturers if desired. You’ll finally end up with extra pesto than you wish to have for the recipe as a result of there’s merely no level in making “just the right amount” of pesto — freeze the leftovers in an hermetic container or toss with pasta in any other meal. To save time, get ready the salad and pesto whilst the pierogi are within the oven.

Storage: Refrigerate pesto in an hermetic container for as much as 1 week; or freeze for as much as 2 months.

Substitutions: If you like, you’ll use ravioli or gnocchi as an alternative of pierogi. No basil? Try parsley. If you don’t devour walnuts, make this pesto with pine nuts, pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds. Not vegan? Use parmesan cheese instead of dietary yeast.

