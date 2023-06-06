Thousands of women participate in sit-in at Colorado Capitol against gun violence

Thousands of women participate in a sit-in at the Colorado state Capitol Monday, calling on Gov. Jared Polis to signal an government order to prohibit weapons and put in force a machine to shop for them again.

The Here 4 the Kids motion, which advocates to finish gun violence, is at the back of the development. Organizers stated kind of 2,000 other folks have been a number of the first to collect. They also are calling on white women particularly, to participate in the demonstration.

Tina Strawn, the motion’s cofounder, instructed ABC News that Black other folks have at all times been at the frontlines for social justice.

“So, it’s time for white women to show up. It’s time for white women to put their bodies, their privilege and their power on the line to save our kids,” she stated. “And it is something that they are recognizing that they need to be doing. That’s why they’re showing up.”

On the significance of the sit-in, cofounder Saira Rao stated “We have lost our imagination to dream bigger and envision a life where our kids are safe wherever they go. This is not a way to live. It is not a way to live. Bulletproof backpacks [are] not normal, and we’ve gotten used to this as if it’s normal.”

“It’s got to stop, and nothing has worked since … the 24 years since Columbine,” she stated, regarding the 1999 highschool capturing in Littleton, Colorado, which left 15 lifeless.

Demonstrators do a sit-in at Colorado state Capitol calling on Gov. Jared Polis to signal an government order to prohibit weapons and put in force a machine to shop for them again, Denver, June 5, 2023. KMGH

Organizers stated the temper of the sit-in is solemn, and the names of individuals who have died from gun violence for the reason that get started of the Here 4 the Kids group in April are learn at the start of every hour.

Actress and director Lake Bell is one of the 1000’s of women collaborating in the sit-in.

She instructed ABC News “This is the thing to do — which is to show up, to make the effort, to participate in the action of really advocating and demanding for change.”

Bell, who’s a mom of two, stated “I don’t think there is a child in America that goes to school that doesn’t live with anxiety and fear around the idea of an active shooter, or a lockdown scenario. They are not blind to that.”

“My daughter was very nervous of my coming here,” she persevered, noting how commonplace weapons are. “So, I think it affects the mental wellness and the mental health of our children.”

Other celebrities, together with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Niecy Nash and Amanda Seales, additionally voiced their give a boost to for the motion.

In reaction to the sit-in, the governor’s administrative center launched a commentary Monday, writing that Polis helps the fitting to endure fingers and could also be involved “about improving public safety including reducing gun violence.”

The commentary added that his “staff has met with the organizers and have expressed concerns that the requests being made are either unconstitutional or require legislative action. The Governor takes the weighty responsibility of executive action and the trust Coloradans placed in him to govern responsibly seriously, and will not issue an unconstitutional order that will be struck down in court simply to make a public relations statement — he will continue to focus on real solutions to help make Colorado one of the 10 safest states.”

Demonstrators do a sit-in at Colorado state Capitol calling on Gov. Jared Polis to signal an government order to prohibit weapons and put in force a machine to shop for them again, Denver, June 5, 2023. KMGH

The organizers stated they plan to proceed the sit-in till an government order is signed, and so they expressed optimism that it’ll be.

“We have to believe that any decent human being with the power to end children’s pain and suffering will absolutely choose their right to live over the right to bear arms,” Rao stated. “We believe [Polis] will do it because what decent human being wouldn’t do it?”