Republican Chris Miller, Democrat Charles Garrison head to runoff for Jacksonville City Council At-Large Group 5

The crowded race for Jacksonville City Council At-Large Group 5 has shrunk down to two: Republican Chris Miller and Democrat Charles Garrison will face each other in a May 16 runoff.

The race featured a Libertarian, an independent, two Republicans and two Democrats.

- Advertisement -

Both Garrison, who works in construction, and Miller are military veterans.

Miller, who works for U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, was endorsed by much of the local Republican establishment, including Rutherford and Sheriff T.K. Waters.

- Advertisement -

Democrat Nahshon Nicks owns a mixed-martial arts studio and is the CEO of First Coast Leadership Foundation, a nonprofit.

Republican Reginald Blount ran a campaign as a more conservative Republican, earning the endorsements of Councilman Sam Newby and former Councilman Robin Lumb.

Independent Jack Meeks, an accountant, spent about $350,000 as of last month.

- Advertisement -

Libertarian Jerry “Tub” Rorabaugh was also one of three Libertarians running for City Council on Tuesday. None managed to win.

The Jacksonville City Council comprises 14 neighborhood-based districts and five at-large council members who are voted on countywide.

Related