Man accused in death of child after chase, standoff with deputies

A person used to be charged with homicide Tuesday in the death of his 2-year-old daughter, whom government allege he used as a hostage to threaten his female friend after which killed through leaving her unsecured in the entrance seat of his sports activities automotive as he led police on a chase Monday.

Deontray Flanagan, 25, used to be booked into the Harris County Jail and officially charged Tuesday morning, hours after the chase that resulted in the woman’s death, in step with Harris County court docket data.

According to charging paperwork, the woman, recognized through the initials Z.F., died after struggling blunt power accidents from being thrown across the automotive all through the 45-minute chase. The lady used to be unsecured in the entrance seat of Flanagan’s Camaro as he drove it greater than 30 miles, now and again weaving into wrong-way visitors and hitting different automobiles, in step with prosecutors.

After his arrest, Flanagan informed police the woman struck the dashboard of the auto all through the chase and mentioned he used to be “only worried about himself” and “was not thinking about” her, in step with charging paperwork.

Flanagan is accused of going to a daycare round 10:15 a.m., the place the woman’s mom had dropped off her daughter previous, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez mentioned, who added that Flanagan used to be believed to be the woman’s organic father. He then drove to a close-by Walmart and faced the mummy at paintings, tough to look her telephone.

Flanagan is accused of retaining the child hostage and strangling and beating her all through the disagreement, in step with court docket paperwork. Prosecutors mentioned he used to be looking to extort his female friend into giving him her mobile phone password. Gonzalez mentioned Flanagan hit the girl in the face after which fled the shop with the child.

Investigators started operating to search out Flanagan in a while after that.

Police noticed his crimson Camaro close to the intersection of Greens Road and Interstate 45, and officials started following in a chase that took them to Stuebner Airline. The Camaro ultimately stopped in a box close to St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 14301 Stuebner Airline, about 7 miles from the place the chase started.

Police to start with handled the placement as a standoff. A negotiator then approached the auto and shortly found out the child were injured, Gonzalez mentioned. At about 12:40 p.m., an attack group used to be in a position to means the auto and take away Flanagan and the child, the sheriff mentioned.

Flanagan’s bond used to be set at $1 million, in step with court docket data. He used to be being held on the Harris County Jail as of Tuesday night time, data display.