Man accused in death of child after chase, standoff with deputies

A person used to be charged with homicide Tuesday in the death of his 2-year-old daughter, whom government allege he used as a hostage to threaten his female friend after which killed through leaving her unsecured in the entrance seat of his sports activities automotive as he led police on a chase Monday.
Deontray Flanagan, 25, used to be booked into the Harris County Jail and officially charged Tuesday morning, hours after the chase that resulted in the woman’s death, in step with Harris County court docket data.
