Dallas Police arrested an alleged serial rapist

Christopher Michael Green used to be arrested after the FBI hooked up him thru DNA to a Dallas rape sufferer from 2005 and now suspect him in no less than 5 different instances.

DALLAS — Since 2005, Dallas Police and the FBI had been on the lookout for a suspect who dragged a girl off a bus and raped her in a close-by box.

- Advertisement - On Saturday, March 18, 14 years later, police arrested Christopher Michael Green for irritated sexual attack after police mentioned they were given a DNA fit.

According to an arrest affidavit, Green attacked his sufferer on July 6, 2005. WFAA does no longer determine sexual attack sufferers.

The sufferer informed police Green “was very strong and threw her around like a doll.”

- Advertisement - She mentioned Green then “produced a knife and slashed and stabbed her in the back… grabbed her by her hair and began to slam her head on the ground to render her unconscious.”

The sufferer mentioned Green held a knife to her throat and he or she mentioned she concept she used to be going to die. The sufferer mentioned he then compelled her to accomplish a sexual act.

She used to be ready to escape and flagged down a motorist to assist her.

- Advertisement - Police had been ready to get DNA after the sufferer went to Parkland Hospital for an examination.

But the DNA didn’t fit somebody in databases till courtroom information display the FBI were given successful previous this month. It led them to Green.

Police mentioned the sufferer additionally recognized Green in a photograph lineup. According to courtroom paperwork, his DNA fits no less than 4 different instances however assets say he’s suspected of extra.

After Green used to be arrested, Dallas Police requested that he be given a top bond and if launched, be put on an ankle track.

But in line with courtroom information, a prison Justice of the Peace set his bond at $25,000 and didn’t require an ankle track if he had been to be launched on bond.

Jail information display Green bonded out 16 hours after his arrest.