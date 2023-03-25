Recent Match Report – MI Women vs UPW Women Eliminator 2022/23

Mumbai Indians 182 for 4 (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72*, Ecclestone 2-39) beat UP Warriorz 110 all out (Navgire 43, Wong 4-15) through 72 runs

A impressive knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt, the match's first-ever hat-trick from Issy Wong and a go back to all-spherical brilliance powered Mumbai Indians to the Women's Premier League ultimate with a complete 72-run win over UP Warriorz.

Mumbai and Delhi Capitals – the highest groups at the issues desk – will play for the primary ever WPL name. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will take Meg Lanning’s crew for the trophy. Only becoming.

For many of the WPL, Mumbai have been predicted to achieve the overall at once. They had received 5 instantly fits and appeared close to invincible… until they misplaced two at the trot and have been desk-toppers now not.

They needed to play the Eliminator towards Warriorz, the crew that had ended their profitable streak within the league level. And within the first knockout recreation, the Mumbai from the primary part of WPL confirmed up, dominating with bat and ball to achieve the overall very easily, if one recreation past due.

Sciver-Brunt stands up and delivers

Nat Sciver-Brunt, the joint-costliest in another country participant on the public sale, stood up and delivered on the time Mumbai wanted her probably the most. She had now not had the most productive of video games in the previous couple of outings, which had coincided along with her crew’s downturn in fortune.

But in a knockout recreation, she got here excellent with an unbeaten 72 off 38 balls on a pitch that did not glance to be the most productive for batting.

Sciver-Brunt was once dropped when she was once on simply 6 through Sophie Ecclestone at the remaining ball of the Powerplay, and he or she punished the mistake closely. She stored the innings going at the same time as Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet fell on the different finish after which constructed a 60-run stand with Amelia Kerr in simply 37 balls.

Sciver-Brunt’s knock was once the most important given Mumbai’s underneath-uncovered heart and decrease order had struggled to make large runs when the highest was once disregarded early. The trend was once virtually repeated when Harmanpreet fell with on the subject of a 100 on board and the Warriorz spin energy slowly stifling the runs.

One second that stood out was once how she took the assault to Parshavi Chopra, who had simply disregarded Matthews, after the primary boundary-much less over of the innings. She slammed the younger spinner for 15 runs within the first 4 balls of the twelfth over, an early marker of intent. Her 50 got here off simply 26 balls, with a cracking boundary and he or she stayed until the tip, with a six even at the remaining ball of the innings.

Shout out to Pooja Vastrakar as neatly, who slammed 11 off simply 4 balls after coming within the ultimate over, together with a large 87-metre six.

For Warriorz, the standout bowler was once Ecclestone who took two wickets to stay her dangle on the Purple Cap . Left-armer Anjali Sarvani were given early acquire however Alyssa Healy’s heavy rotation of bowlers did not paintings for her this time round.

Wong on music

In the second one innings, it was once some other English allrounder than starred for Mumbai.

The first hat-trick of the WPL got here by way of an out-and-out tempo bowler as Wong put the fit out of the Warriorz’ achieve within the thirteenth over with the wickets of the neatly-set Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh and Ecclestone.

She had already struck with the large wicket, that of birthday woman Healy, to present Mumbai the perfect get started. She then sealed the fit with the hat-trick.

Mumbai disregarded the backbone of the Warriorz’ batting line-up – their 3 Australians – inside 8 overs. Navgire, who had a string of deficient ratings after her opening-fit fifty, stored the momentum going and landed some large hits, together with an enormous 89-metre six.

But as is her wont, she went for a large one on a complete toss and was once stuck on the boundary. Thus began Wong’s music.

Next up was once Shaikh, who was once castled with a complete supply she totally ignored. Then got here Ecclestone, who had a little of historical past. The remaining time those two groups met, Ecclestone had smacked Wong for a six within the remaining over at hand Mumbai their first lack of the season. This time, she was once out for a golden duck along with her stumps damaged. Wong’s remaining two wickets have been the type to head in a tempo bowling highlights reel.

There was once extra to cheer for Mumbai and the 39,000-ordinary crowd that confirmed up. Jintimani Kalita were given her first wicket and Saika Ishaque were given her fifteenth, holding the Purple Cap very a lot in her achieve.