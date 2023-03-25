Sheriff: 2 dead in Southern California helicopter crash

Authorities say two other folks have died in a helicopter crash in Southern California

PERRIS, Calif. — Two other folks died in a helicopter crash Friday in Southern California, officers mentioned.

The helicopter crashed in an unincorporated space of Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office mentioned on Twitter.

Two other folks had been showed dead, however it used to be no longer instantly transparent whether or not there have been others aboard the helicopter. Additional main points weren’t to be had.

Perris is set 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.