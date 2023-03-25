Saturday, March 25, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma

Sheriff: 2 dead in Southern California helicopter crash

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Sheriff: 2 dead in Southern California helicopter crash
(*2*)

Authorities say two other folks have died in a helicopter crash in Southern California

PERRIS, Calif. — Two other folks died in a helicopter crash Friday in Southern California, officers mentioned.

The helicopter crashed in an unincorporated space of Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office mentioned on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

Two other folks had been showed dead, however it used to be no longer instantly transparent whether or not there have been others aboard the helicopter. Additional main points weren’t to be had.

Perris is set 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

- Advertisement -

post credit to Source link

Previous article
Recent Match Report – MI Women vs UPW Women Eliminator 2022/23
Next article
6 sports for weight loss that will help you burn the most calories

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks