Presenter Claims £70k-p/w Ace Could Win Ballon D’Or

Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson has hailed Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka as the most productive younger ability within the Premier League and claimed he may turn into one of the most easiest avid gamers on the earth.





How has Saka carried out for Arsenal this season?

The 21-year-old has been instrumental in firing Mikel Arteta’s facet to the highest of the league, scoring 12 and assisting 10 occasions thus far this season.

The winger has began all of his facet’s league fits this time period, highlighting his significance to the facet regardless of his younger age, and has earned numerous plaudits for his shows this marketing campaign.

Speaking on Football Daily’s YouTube channel, Thomlinson singled out Saka as the most productive under-21 participant within the Premier League and claimed that he may succeed in the very pinnacle of soccer if his shape continues over his profession.

He stated: “It is ridiculous that he is nonetheless simplest 21.

“Obviously, 12 objectives and 10 assists within the Premier League thus far this season. So many essential, game-changing moments in there as smartly. He additionally scored 3 objectives on the World Cup.

“I think Bukayo Saka is a potential future Ballon d’Or winner, I really do. His ceiling is ridiculously high. If he can stay fit, he can be one of the best players in the world.”

How vital is Saka to Arsenal?

The England global is obviously one in all Arteta’s maximum vital avid gamers given his fantastic ranges of output and consistency.

He has seven objectives and assists in his final seven fits on my own, and has additionally contributed closely in Arsenal’s video games in opposition to the ‘large six’. He has scored in opposition to Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City, while offering assists in opposition to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

He is one in all simply two outfield avid gamers to start out each league recreation this season for the Gunners along defender Gabriel, and he has performed the third-most mins this season in all competitions, simply in the back of Gabriel and Granit Xhaka.

Arteta described his final efficiency, which noticed him rating two times in opposition to Crystal Palace, as “really, really good” and the Spaniard shall be hoping Saka can proceed this type till the top of the season.

If Arsenal pass directly to win the Premier League this season, Saka will have already got written himself into membership folklore, and the sky would actually be the prohibit for the £70k-per-week big name. With a brand new contract on the horizon, the membership can be expecting Saka to have a vivid long term, and if extra titles practice, the Ballon d’Or is probably not past the geographical regions of risk.